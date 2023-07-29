Andy Ibanez -- batting .258 with a double, a home run, a walk and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Miami Marlins, with Johnny Cueto on the hill, on July 29 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Marlins.

Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Johnny Cueto

Johnny Cueto TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andy Ibáñez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Andy Ibáñez At The Plate

Ibanez is hitting .236 with 16 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 10 walks.

Ibanez has reached base via a hit in 39 games this year (of 70 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 10.0% of his games this season, and 2.9% of his chances at the plate.

In 16 games this year (22.9%), Ibanez has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (4.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 24 games this year (34.3%), including four multi-run games (5.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 32 .240 AVG .231 .264 OBP .278 .421 SLG .389 13 XBH 11 4 HR 3 8 RBI 12 27/4 K/BB 18/6 0 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings