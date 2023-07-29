Andy Ibáñez Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Marlins - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Andy Ibanez -- batting .258 with a double, a home run, a walk and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Miami Marlins, with Johnny Cueto on the hill, on July 29 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Marlins.
Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Johnny Cueto
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Andy Ibáñez At The Plate
- Ibanez is hitting .236 with 16 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 10 walks.
- Ibanez has reached base via a hit in 39 games this year (of 70 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 10.0% of his games this season, and 2.9% of his chances at the plate.
- In 16 games this year (22.9%), Ibanez has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (4.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 24 games this year (34.3%), including four multi-run games (5.7%).
Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|32
|.240
|AVG
|.231
|.264
|OBP
|.278
|.421
|SLG
|.389
|13
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|3
|8
|RBI
|12
|27/4
|K/BB
|18/6
|0
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.6 K/9, the third-best in the league.
- The Marlins' 4.11 team ERA ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (114 total, 1.1 per game).
- Cueto (0-1) starts for the Marlins, his third this season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
