On Saturday, Andrew Benintendi (.310 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Chicago White Sox face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Allen. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-3) in his most recent game against the Guardians.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Logan Allen

Logan Allen TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

Benintendi has an OPS of .721, fueled by an OBP of .350 to go with a slugging percentage of .370. All three of those stats are best among Chicago hitters this season.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 20th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage, and 126th in slugging.

In 77.7% of his games this year (73 of 94), Benintendi has picked up at least one hit, and in 27 of those games (28.7%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a long ball in two of 94 games played this year, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.

Benintendi has driven in a run in 23 games this season (24.5%), including five games with more than one RBI (5.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 40 times this season (42.6%), including seven games with multiple runs (7.4%).

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 50 .305 AVG .267 .378 OBP .327 .384 SLG .359 13 XBH 14 0 HR 2 9 RBI 20 31/19 K/BB 28/17 6 SB 5

Guardians Pitching Rankings