Yan Gomes Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Cardinals - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Yan Gomes -- hitting .375 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jordan Montgomery on the mound, on July 28 at 8:15 PM ET.
In his previous game, he racked up three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Cardinals.
Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Yan Gomes At The Plate
- Gomes has eight doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 11 walks while batting .274.
- Gomes enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .368.
- Gomes has gotten a hit in 44 of 68 games this season (64.7%), with multiple hits on 12 occasions (17.6%).
- In 10.3% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Gomes has driven home a run in 27 games this year (39.7%), including more than one RBI in 13.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 24 games this season (35.3%), including multiple runs in five games.
Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|35
|.283
|AVG
|.264
|.323
|OBP
|.308
|.451
|SLG
|.418
|9
|XBH
|9
|4
|HR
|4
|19
|RBI
|19
|22/6
|K/BB
|24/5
|0
|SB
|1
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Cardinals have a 4.59 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up the fewest home runs in baseball (100 total, one per game).
- Montgomery (6-8) takes the mound for the Cardinals in his 21st start of the season. He has a 3.37 ERA in 115 2/3 innings pitched, with 105 strikeouts.
- His last time out came on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when the lefty threw six innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old's 3.37 ERA ranks 17th, 1.235 WHIP ranks 32nd, and 8.2 K/9 ranks 34th.
