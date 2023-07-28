The Chicago White Sox (41-63) will try to snap a six-game losing streak when hosting the Cleveland Guardians (52-51) at 7:10 PM ET on Friday.

The probable pitchers are Xzavion Curry (3-0) for the Guardians and Touki Toussaint (0-3) for the White Sox.

White Sox vs. Guardians Pitcher Matchup Info

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Curry - CLE (3-0, 2.98 ERA) vs Toussaint - CHW (0-3, 4.06 ERA)

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Touki Toussaint

Toussaint (0-3 with a 4.06 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his fifth of the season.

His most recent appearance came in relief on Thursday when the right-hander tossed one scoreless inning against the Chicago Cubs without allowing a hit.

The 27-year-old has put up a 4.06 ERA and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings across eight games this season, while giving up a batting average of .184 to opposing hitters.

Toussaint will try to collect his fourth matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 3.9 innings per appearance.

In two of his appearances this season he has not give up an earned run.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Xzavion Curry

Curry heads to the mound for the Guardians to make his third start of the season, seeking his fourth win.

The right-hander last pitched out of the bullpen on Wednesday, when he threw one inning, giving up one earned run while allowing two hits to the Kansas City Royals.

He has an ERA of 2.98, a 2.71 strikeout to walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.160 in 26 games this season.

Xzavion Curry vs. White Sox

The White Sox rank 23rd in MLB with 436 runs scored this season. They have a .238 batting average this campaign with 115 home runs (18th in the league).

The White Sox have gone 5-for-18 with two doubles, a triple and an RBI in three games against the right-hander this season.

