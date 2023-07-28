On Friday, July 28, Jose Ramirez's Cleveland Guardians (52-51) visit Luis Robert's Chicago White Sox (41-63) at Guaranteed Rate Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET.

The Guardians are -135 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the White Sox (+115). The over/under is 10 runs for this game (with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds to go under).

White Sox vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Xzavion Curry - CLE (3-0, 2.98 ERA) vs Touki Toussaint - CHW (0-3, 4.06 ERA)

White Sox vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

White Sox vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

The Guardians have been favorites in 52 games this season and won 31 (59.6%) of those contests.

The Guardians have a 19-18 record (winning 51.4% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Cleveland has a 57.4% chance to win.

The Guardians were favored on the moneyline for six of their last 10 games, and they went 4-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Cleveland and its opponents combined to hit the over seven times.

The White Sox have come away with 21 wins in the 65 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the White Sox have come away with a win 11 times in 34 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 2-7.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

White Sox vs. Guardians Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Tim Anderson 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+185) Luis Robert 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+110) Eloy Jiménez 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+275) 0.5 (+110) Andrew Benintendi 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+230) Andrew Vaughn 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+170)

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 24th 3rd

