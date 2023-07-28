Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians will see Touki Toussaint at the rubber for the Chicago White Sox in the second game of a four-game series, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox have hit 115 homers this season, which ranks 18th in the league.

Fueled by 299 extra-base hits, Chicago ranks 24th in MLB with a .389 slugging percentage this season.

The White Sox's .238 batting average ranks 20th in the league this season.

Chicago has scored 436 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The White Sox have an OBP of just .295 this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The White Sox rank 19th in strikeouts per game (8.8) among MLB offenses.

Chicago averages 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, first-most in the majors.

Chicago has pitched to a 4.68 ERA this season, which ranks 24th in baseball.

The White Sox rank 24th in MLB with a combined 1.385 WHIP this season.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The White Sox's Toussaint (0-3) will make his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance came in relief on Thursday when he threw one scoreless inning out of the bullpen against the Chicago Cubs without allowing a hit.

Toussaint has three starts of five or more innings this season in four chances. He averages 3.9 innings per outing.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in eight chances this season.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 7/22/2023 Twins L 3-2 Away Dylan Cease Sonny Gray 7/23/2023 Twins L 5-4 Away Lucas Giolito Bailey Ober 7/25/2023 Cubs L 7-3 Home Michael Kopech Kyle Hendricks 7/26/2023 Cubs L 10-7 Home Lance Lynn Marcus Stroman 7/27/2023 Guardians L 6-3 Home Dylan Cease Tanner Bibee 7/28/2023 Guardians - Home Touki Toussaint Xzavion Curry 7/29/2023 Guardians - Home Touki Toussaint Logan Allen 7/30/2023 Guardians - Home Michael Kopech Aaron Civale 8/1/2023 Rangers - Away Lance Lynn Nathan Eovaldi 8/2/2023 Rangers - Away Dylan Cease Andrew Heaney 8/3/2023 Rangers - Away Lucas Giolito Dane Dunning

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.