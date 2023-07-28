How to Watch the White Sox vs. Guardians Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 28
Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians will see Touki Toussaint at the rubber for the Chicago White Sox in the second game of a four-game series, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
White Sox vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The White Sox have hit 115 homers this season, which ranks 18th in the league.
- Fueled by 299 extra-base hits, Chicago ranks 24th in MLB with a .389 slugging percentage this season.
- The White Sox's .238 batting average ranks 20th in the league this season.
- Chicago has scored 436 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The White Sox have an OBP of just .295 this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.
- The White Sox rank 19th in strikeouts per game (8.8) among MLB offenses.
- Chicago averages 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, first-most in the majors.
- Chicago has pitched to a 4.68 ERA this season, which ranks 24th in baseball.
- The White Sox rank 24th in MLB with a combined 1.385 WHIP this season.
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- The White Sox's Toussaint (0-3) will make his fifth start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance came in relief on Thursday when he threw one scoreless inning out of the bullpen against the Chicago Cubs without allowing a hit.
- Toussaint has three starts of five or more innings this season in four chances. He averages 3.9 innings per outing.
- He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in eight chances this season.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|White Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/22/2023
|Twins
|L 3-2
|Away
|Dylan Cease
|Sonny Gray
|7/23/2023
|Twins
|L 5-4
|Away
|Lucas Giolito
|Bailey Ober
|7/25/2023
|Cubs
|L 7-3
|Home
|Michael Kopech
|Kyle Hendricks
|7/26/2023
|Cubs
|L 10-7
|Home
|Lance Lynn
|Marcus Stroman
|7/27/2023
|Guardians
|L 6-3
|Home
|Dylan Cease
|Tanner Bibee
|7/28/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Touki Toussaint
|Xzavion Curry
|7/29/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Touki Toussaint
|Logan Allen
|7/30/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Michael Kopech
|Aaron Civale
|8/1/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Lance Lynn
|Nathan Eovaldi
|8/2/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Dylan Cease
|Andrew Heaney
|8/3/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Lucas Giolito
|Dane Dunning
