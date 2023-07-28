White Sox vs. Guardians Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 28
Friday's contest at Guaranteed Rate Field has the Chicago White Sox (41-63) matching up with the Cleveland Guardians (52-51) at 7:10 PM ET (on July 28). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 victory for the White Sox, so it should be a tight matchup.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Xzavion Curry (3-0) to the mound, while Touki Toussaint (0-3) will get the nod for the White Sox.
White Sox vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, July 28, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+
White Sox vs. Guardians Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is White Sox 6, Guardians 5.
Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Guardians
- Total Prediction: Under 10 runs
White Sox Performance Insights
- In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have posted a mark of 2-7.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.
- The last 10 White Sox matchups have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.
- The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 65 games this year and have walked away with the win 21 times (32.3%) in those games.
- Chicago has a mark of 11-23 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +115 or worse on the moneyline.
- The White Sox have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Averaging 4.2 runs per game (436 total), Chicago is the 23rd-highest scoring team in the majors.
- The White Sox have the 24th-ranked ERA (4.68) in the majors this season.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 22
|@ Twins
|L 3-2
|Dylan Cease vs Sonny Gray
|July 23
|@ Twins
|L 5-4
|Lucas Giolito vs Bailey Ober
|July 25
|Cubs
|L 7-3
|Michael Kopech vs Kyle Hendricks
|July 26
|Cubs
|L 10-7
|Lance Lynn vs Marcus Stroman
|July 27
|Guardians
|L 6-3
|Dylan Cease vs Tanner Bibee
|July 28
|Guardians
|-
|Touki Toussaint vs Xzavion Curry
|July 29
|Guardians
|-
|Touki Toussaint vs Logan Allen
|July 30
|Guardians
|-
|Michael Kopech vs Aaron Civale
|August 1
|@ Rangers
|-
|Lance Lynn vs Nathan Eovaldi
|August 2
|@ Rangers
|-
|Dylan Cease vs Andrew Heaney
|August 3
|@ Rangers
|-
|Lucas Giolito vs Dane Dunning
