Trey Mancini Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Cardinals - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Trey Mancini (.233 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Friday at 8:15 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Cardinals.
Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Trey Mancini At The Plate
- Mancini is hitting .236 with 12 doubles, four home runs and 20 walks.
- In 53.9% of his 76 games this season, Mancini has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 5.3% of his games this season, and 1.6% of his chances at the plate.
- In 19 games this season (25.0%), Mancini has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (6.6%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 30.3% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 9.2%.
Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|35
|.264
|AVG
|.202
|.331
|OBP
|.261
|.392
|SLG
|.279
|10
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|1
|15
|RBI
|12
|42/12
|K/BB
|35/8
|0
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Cardinals have a 4.59 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender 100 home runs (one per game), the least in the league.
- Montgomery gets the start for the Cardinals, his 21st of the season. He is 6-8 with a 3.37 ERA and 105 strikeouts in 115 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed six innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up six hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.37), 32nd in WHIP (1.235), and 34th in K/9 (8.2) among pitchers who qualify.
