On Friday, Tim Anderson (.435 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 153 points above season-long percentage) and the Chicago White Sox face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Xzavion Curry. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Friday, July 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Xzavion Curry

Xzavion Curry TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Explore More About This Game

Tim Anderson At The Plate

Anderson is batting .241 with 11 doubles, a triple and 18 walks.

In 47 of 79 games this season (59.5%) Anderson has picked up a hit, and in 23 of those games he had more than one (29.1%).

He has not gone deep in his 79 games this year.

Anderson has driven in a run in 17 games this season (21.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In 26 of 79 games this season, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 44 .212 AVG .263 .238 OBP .313 .248 SLG .306 4 XBH 8 0 HR 0 8 RBI 10 30/5 K/BB 41/13 2 SB 8

Guardians Pitching Rankings