The Detroit Tigers (46-57) hope to end their three-game losing run against the Miami Marlins (55-48), at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.

The Marlins will look to Braxton Garrett (5-3) against the Tigers and Reese Olson (1-4).

Tigers vs. Marlins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, July 28, 2023

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Garrett - MIA (5-3, 4.32 ERA) vs Olson - DET (1-4, 4.53 ERA)

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Reese Olson

Olson (1-4 with a 4.53 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Tigers, his eighth of the season.

In his most recent time out on Friday, the righty went five innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

The 23-year-old has an ERA of 4.53, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 10 games this season. Opponents are batting .226 against him.

Olson heads into this game with one quality start under his belt this year.

Olson is trying for his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 4.3 frames per start.

He has made one appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Braxton Garrett

Garrett (5-3) will take the mound for the Marlins, his 20th start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw three innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up six earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The 25-year-old has pitched in 20 games this season with a 4.32 ERA and 10 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .262.

He has started 19 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.

Garrett has made 14 starts of five or more innings in 19 chances this season, and averages 5 frames when he pitches.

In 20 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

