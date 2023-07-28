Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins meet Riley Greene and the Detroit Tigers on Friday at 6:40 PM ET in the first game of a three-game series.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers have hit 96 homers this season, which ranks 25th in the league.

Detroit is 29th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .365 this season.

The Tigers have a team batting average of just .230 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.

Detroit has scored 401 runs (just 3.9 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Tigers have an OBP of just .298 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Tigers rank 18th with an average of 8.9 strikeouts per game.

Detroit averages the 21st-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.4) in the majors this season.

Detroit has the 22nd-ranked ERA (4.52) in the majors this season.

Tigers pitchers have a 1.251 WHIP this season, eighth-best in the majors.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Tigers will send Reese Olson (1-4) to the mound for his eighth start this season.

The right-hander gave up five earned runs and allowed seven hits in five innings pitched against the San Diego Padres on Friday.

In seven starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

Olson has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 10 chances this season.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 7/23/2023 Padres W 3-1 Home Alex Faedo Joe Musgrove 7/24/2023 Giants W 5-1 Home Tarik Skubal Ross Stripling 7/25/2023 Angels L 7-6 Home Eduardo Rodríguez Griffin Canning 7/27/2023 Angels L 6-0 Home Michael Lorenzen - 7/27/2023 Angels L 11-4 Home Matt Manning Patrick Sandoval 7/28/2023 Marlins - Away Reese Olson Braxton Garrett 7/29/2023 Marlins - Away Tarik Skubal Johnny Cueto 7/30/2023 Marlins - Away Tarik Skubal Jesús Luzardo 8/1/2023 Pirates - Away Eduardo Rodríguez Rich Hill 8/2/2023 Pirates - Away Michael Lorenzen Johan Oviedo 8/4/2023 Rays - Home - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.