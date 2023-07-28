Friday's game features the Miami Marlins (55-48) and the Detroit Tigers (46-57) clashing at LoanDepot park in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Marlins according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on July 28.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Marlins will send Braxton Garrett (5-3) to the mound, while Reese Olson (1-4) will answer the bell for the Tigers.

Tigers vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 28, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Friday, July 28, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL

Tigers vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Marlins 5, Tigers 4.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Over 7 runs

Explore More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have posted a mark of 1-4.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Detroit and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Tigers' past 10 matchups.

The Tigers have been victorious in 33, or 40.2%, of the 82 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, Detroit has won 23 of 51 games when listed as at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Detroit scores the third-fewest runs in baseball (401 total, 3.9 per game).

The Tigers have pitched to a 4.52 ERA this season, which ranks 22nd in baseball.

Tigers Schedule