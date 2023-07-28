On Friday, Spencer Torkelson (.571 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Detroit Tigers play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Braxton Garrett. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Angels.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett

Braxton Garrett TV Channel: BSFL

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

Torkelson leads Detroit in slugging percentage (.410) and total hits (88) this season.

Torkelson has had a hit in 61 of 101 games this season (60.4%), including multiple hits 23 times (22.8%).

He has hit a home run in 12.9% of his games in 2023, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

Torkelson has driven home a run in 39 games this year (38.6%), including more than one RBI in 10.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..

He has scored in 41 games this season (40.6%), including seven multi-run games (6.9%).

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 50 .219 AVG .240 .318 OBP .301 .353 SLG .464 16 XBH 22 4 HR 11 22 RBI 35 54/25 K/BB 49/18 1 SB 1

Marlins Pitching Rankings