The Chicago White Sox and Seby Zavala, who went 1-for-3 last time out, take on Xzavion Curry and the Cleveland Guardians at Guaranteed Rate Field, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-3 against the Guardians.

Seby Zavala Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Guardians Starter: Xzavion Curry
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Discover More About This Game

Seby Zavala At The Plate

  • Zavala has three doubles, six home runs and eight walks while hitting .158.
  • In 33.3% of his games this year (18 of 54), Zavala has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (9.3%) he recorded at least two.
  • In 7.4% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • Zavala has had at least one RBI in 16.7% of his games this season (nine of 54), with more than one RBI three times (5.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 18.5% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (5.6%).

Seby Zavala Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
25 GP 29
.182 AVG .140
.225 OBP .185
.197 SLG .372
1 XBH 8
0 HR 6
3 RBI 12
26/4 K/BB 38/4
1 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective eight K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
  • The Guardians have a 3.85 team ERA that ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to surrender 104 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in the league.
  • The Guardians are sending Curry (3-0) to the mound for his third start of the season.
  • His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when the right-hander tossed one inning against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.
