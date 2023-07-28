The Chicago White Sox and Seby Zavala, who went 1-for-3 last time out, take on Xzavion Curry and the Cleveland Guardians at Guaranteed Rate Field, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

Seby Zavala Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Xzavion Curry

Xzavion Curry TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Discover More About This Game

Seby Zavala At The Plate

Zavala has three doubles, six home runs and eight walks while hitting .158.

In 33.3% of his games this year (18 of 54), Zavala has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (9.3%) he recorded at least two.

In 7.4% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

Zavala has had at least one RBI in 16.7% of his games this season (nine of 54), with more than one RBI three times (5.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 18.5% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (5.6%).

Seby Zavala Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 29 .182 AVG .140 .225 OBP .185 .197 SLG .372 1 XBH 8 0 HR 6 3 RBI 12 26/4 K/BB 38/4 1 SB 0

