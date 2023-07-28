Nico Hoerner Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Cardinals - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Nico Hoerner (batting .357 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago Cubs face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Montgomery. First pitch is at 8:15 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Cardinals.
Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Nico Hoerner At The Plate
- Hoerner leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .401, fueled by 29 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 26th, his on-base percentage ranks 58th, and he is 101st in the league in slugging.
- Hoerner is batting .500 with one homer during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
- Hoerner has picked up a hit in 74.5% of his 94 games this year, with multiple hits in 34.0% of them.
- In seven games this year, he has homered (7.4%, and 1.6% of his trips to the dish).
- Hoerner has picked up an RBI in 33 games this season (35.1%), with more than one RBI in 16 of those contests (17.0%).
- He has scored in 43.6% of his games this season (41 of 94), with two or more runs 12 times (12.8%).
Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|43
|.298
|AVG
|.264
|.355
|OBP
|.317
|.423
|SLG
|.374
|15
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|2
|34
|RBI
|23
|25/15
|K/BB
|29/12
|13
|SB
|10
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Cardinals' 4.59 team ERA ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender 100 home runs (one per game), the least in the league.
- Montgomery gets the start for the Cardinals, his 21st of the season. He is 6-8 with a 3.37 ERA and 105 strikeouts in 115 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's most recent time out came on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw six innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.37), 32nd in WHIP (1.235), and 34th in K/9 (8.2) among qualifying pitchers.
