On Friday, Miguel Cabrera (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the Detroit Tigers play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Braxton Garrett. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Angels.

Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett

Braxton Garrett TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Miguel Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera is batting .249 with 10 doubles, a home run and 23 walks.

Cabrera has gotten a hit in 35 of 58 games this year (60.3%), with more than one hit on nine occasions (15.5%).

He has hit a long ball in one of 58 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.

In 13 games this year (22.4%), Cabrera has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 11 games this season (19.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 28 .260 AVG .236 .339 OBP .317 .354 SLG .281 7 XBH 4 1 HR 0 9 RBI 6 26/12 K/BB 17/11 0 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings