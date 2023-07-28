Luis Robert Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Guardians - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Luis Robert, with a slugging percentage of .465 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Xzavion Curry on the hill, July 28 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Guardians.
Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Xzavion Curry
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Discover More About This Game
Luis Robert At The Plate
- Robert has 104 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .553, both of which are tops among Chicago hitters this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 50th in batting average, 89th in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging.
- In 67.3% of his 101 games this season, Robert has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 27 multi-hit games.
- In 25.7% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 6.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Robert has an RBI in 37 of 101 games this year, with multiple RBI in 14 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored at least once 50 times this year (49.5%), including 16 games with multiple runs (15.8%).
Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|52
|.263
|AVG
|.271
|.323
|OBP
|.322
|.583
|SLG
|.528
|28
|XBH
|27
|14
|HR
|14
|27
|RBI
|31
|51/11
|K/BB
|75/11
|1
|SB
|10
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is 27th in the league with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians' 3.85 team ERA ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (104 total, one per game).
- Curry (3-0) gets the start for the Guardians, his third of the season.
- In his most recent appearance -- in relief on Wednesday -- the righty tossed one inning against the Kansas City Royals, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.
