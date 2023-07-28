Lions Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
The Detroit Lions have +2000 odds to win the Super Bowl, eighth-ranked in the NFL as of December 31.
Lions Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC North: +130
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2000
Detroit Betting Insights
- Detroit compiled a 10-5-0 ATS record last year.
- A total of 10 Lions games last season went over the point total.
- Detroit sported the fourth-best offense last season in terms of total yards (380 yards per game), but it ranked worst on the defensive side of the ball (392.4 yards allowed per game).
- The Lions went 5-4 at home last season and 4-4 on the road.
- Detroit was 5-5 as underdogs and 3-2 as favorites.
- In the NFC North the Lions were 5-1, and in the conference as a whole they went 7-5.
Lions Impact Players
- Jared Goff had 29 touchdown passes and seven interceptions in 17 games last year, completing 65.1% of his throws for 4,438 yards (261.1 per game).
- Amon-Ra St. Brown had 106 receptions for 1,161 yards (72.6 per game) and six touchdowns in 16 games.
- On the ground with the Bears a season ago, David Montgomery scored five touchdowns a season ago and picked up 801 yards (50.1 per game).
- In the passing game, Kalif Raymond scored zero TDs, hauling in 47 balls for 616 yards (36.2 per game).
- As a playmaker on defense, Alex Anzalone posted 125 tackles, 7.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and one interception in 17 games last year.
2023-24 Lions NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 7
|@ Chiefs
|-
|+600
|2
|September 17
|Seahawks
|-
|+3000
|3
|September 24
|Falcons
|-
|+6600
|4
|September 28
|@ Packers
|-
|+6600
|5
|October 8
|Panthers
|-
|+8000
|6
|October 15
|@ Buccaneers
|-
|+15000
|7
|October 22
|@ Ravens
|-
|+2000
|8
|October 30
|Raiders
|-
|+8000
|10
|November 12
|@ Chargers
|-
|+2800
|11
|November 19
|Bears
|-
|+6600
|12
|November 23
|Packers
|-
|+6600
|13
|December 3
|@ Saints
|-
|+4000
|14
|December 10
|@ Bears
|-
|+6600
|15
|December 17
|Broncos
|-
|+5000
|16
|December 24
|@ Vikings
|-
|+4000
|17
|December 30
|@ Cowboys
|-
|+1600
|18
|January 7
|Vikings
|-
|+4000
Odds are current as of July 28 at 5:20 AM ET.
