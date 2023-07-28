Kerry Carpenter Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Marlins - July 28
Kerry Carpenter -- with a slugging percentage of .229 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Miami Marlins, with Braxton Garrett on the mound, on July 28 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Angels.
Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Kerry Carpenter At The Plate
- Carpenter is hitting .266 with eight doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 16 walks.
- In 56.7% of his games this season (34 of 60), Carpenter has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (25.0%) he recorded more than one.
- In 16.7% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 5% of his trips to the dish.
- Carpenter has picked up an RBI in 31.7% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 15.0% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 19 games this season (31.7%), including multiple runs in four games.
Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|29
|.324
|AVG
|.206
|.378
|OBP
|.271
|.480
|SLG
|.485
|9
|XBH
|11
|3
|HR
|8
|13
|RBI
|20
|23/9
|K/BB
|28/7
|0
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff is third in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.11).
- The Marlins give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (114 total, 1.1 per game).
- Garrett (5-3 with a 4.32 ERA and 111 strikeouts in 100 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his 20th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Friday, the left-hander went three innings against the Colorado Rockies, allowing six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.32, with 10 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opponents are hitting .262 against him.
