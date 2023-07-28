On Friday, Jake Burger (coming off going 2-for-3 with two home runs and three RBI) and the Chicago White Sox play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Xzavion Curry. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit two homers in his most recent game (going 2-for-3) against the Guardians.

Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Xzavion Curry

Xzavion Curry TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jake Burger? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jake Burger At The Plate

Burger is batting .217 with 15 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs and 18 walks.

Burger has had a hit in 43 of 85 games this season (50.6%), including multiple hits 17 times (20.0%).

Looking at the 85 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 22 of them (25.9%), and in 7.7% of his trips to the plate.

Burger has driven home a run in 27 games this year (31.8%), including more than one RBI in 17.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on eight occasions..

He has scored a run in 36 games this season, with multiple runs six times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 40 .264 AVG .171 .320 OBP .228 .671 SLG .390 24 XBH 16 16 HR 8 35 RBI 16 42/10 K/BB 57/8 0 SB 1

Guardians Pitching Rankings