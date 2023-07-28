Gavin Sheets Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Guardians - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Gavin Sheets -- with an on-base percentage of .182 in his past 10 games, 110 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Xzavion Curry on the mound, on July 28 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Guardians.
Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Guardians Starter: Xzavion Curry
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Gavin Sheets At The Plate
- Sheets is hitting .219 with four doubles, eight home runs and 20 walks.
- In 48.0% of his games this year (36 of 75), Sheets has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (8.0%) he recorded more than one.
- In 10.7% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Sheets has an RBI in 16 of 75 games this season, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 17 games this year (22.7%), but has had no multi-run games.
Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|39
|.191
|AVG
|.243
|.267
|OBP
|.314
|.292
|SLG
|.421
|3
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|5
|13
|RBI
|13
|22/10
|K/BB
|18/10
|0
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
- The Guardians' 3.85 team ERA ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender 104 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- The Guardians are sending Curry (3-0) to make his third start of the season.
- In his last appearance -- in relief on Wednesday -- the righty threw one inning against the Kansas City Royals, allowing one earned run while surrendering two hits.
