The Chicago Cubs (51-51) will look to keep a six-game winning streak alive when they visit the St. Louis Cardinals (46-58) at 8:15 PM ET on Friday.

Jordan Montgomery (6-8) take the hill for the Cardinals in this matchup. The Cubs, however, have yet to list a starting pitcher.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs vs. Cardinals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Montgomery - STL (6-8, 3.37 ERA) vs TBA - CHC

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Montgomery

The Cardinals will send Montgomery (6-8) to the mound for his 21st start this season.

The left-hander gave up five earned runs and allowed six hits in six innings pitched against the Chicago Cubs on Sunday.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.37 and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .249 in 20 games this season.

In 20 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 11 of them.

Montgomery has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 20 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers this year, the 30-year-old's 3.37 ERA ranks 17th, 1.235 WHIP ranks 32nd, and 8.2 K/9 ranks 34th.

Jordan Montgomery vs. Cubs

The Cubs rank eighth in MLB with 506 runs scored this season. They have a .254 batting average this campaign with 116 home runs (17th in the league).

The left-hander has allowed the Cubs to go 13-for-45 with six doubles, three home runs and 11 RBI in 11 innings this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.