Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs will attempt to beat Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals when the teams meet on Friday at 8:15 PM ET.

The Cardinals are -130 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Cubs (+110). The over/under is 10 runs for the contest.

Cubs vs. Cardinals Odds & Info

Date: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023

8:15 PM ET

St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cardinals -130 +110 10 -110 -110 - - -

Cubs Recent Betting Performance

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Cubs have a perfect record of 3-0.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Cubs and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total seven times.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Cubs' past 10 contests. Chicago and its opponent have finished above the over/under in three consecutive games, with the average total established by bookmakers being 9.3.

Cubs Betting Records & Stats

The Cubs have been underdogs in 48 games this season and have come away with the win 20 times (41.7%) in those contests.

Chicago has a record of 13-16, a 44.8% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +110 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cubs have a 47.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Chicago and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 55 of its 102 opportunities.

The Cubs are 5-6-0 against the spread in their 11 games that had a posted line this season.

Cubs Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 27-26 24-25 22-25 29-26 33-38 18-13

