Cubs vs. Cardinals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 28
Friday's contest between the Chicago Cubs (51-51) and the St. Louis Cardinals (46-58) at Busch Stadium should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Cubs securing the victory. First pitch is at 8:15 PM ET on July 28.
The Cardinals will look to Jordan Montgomery (6-8), while the Cubs' starting pitcher has not yet been announced.
Cubs vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, July 28, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSMW
Cubs vs. Cardinals Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Cubs 6, Cardinals 5.
Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Cardinals
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Cubs Performance Insights
- In three games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Cubs have a perfect record of 3-0.
- When it comes to the total, Chicago and its opponents are 7-1-2 in its previous 10 games.
- The Cubs' previous 10 contests have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.
- The Cubs have been underdogs in 48 games this season and have come away with the win 20 times (41.7%) in those contests.
- Chicago has a win-loss record of 11-9 when favored by +120 or worse by bookmakers this year.
- The Cubs have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
- The offense for Chicago is No. 8 in baseball, scoring 5.0 runs per game (506 total runs).
- The Cubs have the 14th-ranked ERA (4.13) in the majors this season.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 22
|Cardinals
|W 8-6
|Michael Fulmer vs Miles Mikolas
|July 23
|Cardinals
|W 7-2
|Jameson Taillon vs Jordan Montgomery
|July 25
|@ White Sox
|W 7-3
|Kyle Hendricks vs Michael Kopech
|July 26
|@ White Sox
|W 10-7
|Marcus Stroman vs Lance Lynn
|July 27
|@ Cardinals
|W 10-3
|Justin Steele vs Miles Mikolas
|July 28
|@ Cardinals
|-
|TBA vs Jordan Montgomery
|July 29
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Jameson Taillon vs Adam Wainwright
|July 30
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Kyle Hendricks vs Steven Matz
|July 31
|Reds
|-
|Marcus Stroman vs Andrew Abbott
|August 1
|Reds
|-
|Justin Steele vs Ben Lively
|August 2
|Reds
|-
|TBA vs Brandon Williamson
