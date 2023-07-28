Friday's contest between the Chicago Cubs (51-51) and the St. Louis Cardinals (46-58) at Busch Stadium should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Cubs securing the victory. First pitch is at 8:15 PM ET on July 28.

The Cardinals will look to Jordan Montgomery (6-8), while the Cubs' starting pitcher has not yet been announced.

Cubs vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 28, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Friday, July 28, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

Cubs vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Cubs 6, Cardinals 5.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Cubs have a perfect record of 3-0.

When it comes to the total, Chicago and its opponents are 7-1-2 in its previous 10 games.

The Cubs' previous 10 contests have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.

The Cubs have been underdogs in 48 games this season and have come away with the win 20 times (41.7%) in those contests.

Chicago has a win-loss record of 11-9 when favored by +120 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Cubs have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

The offense for Chicago is No. 8 in baseball, scoring 5.0 runs per game (506 total runs).

The Cubs have the 14th-ranked ERA (4.13) in the majors this season.

Cubs Schedule