Andrew Benintendi Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Guardians - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Andrew Benintendi -- batting .250 with a home run, five walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Xzavion Curry on the mound, on July 28 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Guardians.
Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Guardians Starter: Xzavion Curry
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Andrew Benintendi At The Plate
- Benintendi leads Chicago in OBP (.346) this season, fueled by 103 hits.
- Among the qualifying batters, he ranks 27th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 43rd and he is 126th in slugging.
- Benintendi has gotten a hit in 72 of 93 games this year (77.4%), with at least two hits on 26 occasions (28.0%).
- He has gone deep in two of 93 games played this year, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.
- In 24.7% of his games this year, Benintendi has driven in at least one run. In five of those games (5.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 40 of 93 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.
Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|50
|.298
|AVG
|.267
|.370
|OBP
|.327
|.379
|SLG
|.359
|13
|XBH
|14
|0
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|20
|30/18
|K/BB
|28/17
|6
|SB
|5
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective eight K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
- The Guardians' 3.85 team ERA ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up 104 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- The Guardians will send Curry (3-0) to make his third start of the season.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Wednesday, when he threw one inning against the Kansas City Royals, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
