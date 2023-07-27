Zack Short Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Angels - July 27
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Zack Short (.174 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 99 points below season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Shohei Ohtani. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Angels.
Zack Short Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Thursday, July 27, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Zack Short At The Plate
- Short is batting .201 with four doubles, five home runs and 14 walks.
- Short has picked up a hit in 39.3% of his 56 games this season, with multiple hits in 7.1% of those games.
- Looking at the 56 games he has played this year, he's went deep in five of them (8.9%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Short has had at least one RBI in 21.4% of his games this season (12 of 56), with two or more RBI eight times (14.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 10 of 56 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Zack Short Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|21
|.233
|AVG
|.151
|.287
|OBP
|.250
|.395
|SLG
|.245
|6
|XBH
|3
|4
|HR
|1
|17
|RBI
|5
|23/7
|K/BB
|16/7
|1
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Angels have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (123 total, 1.2 per game).
- Ohtani (8-5) gets the starting nod for the Angels in his 11th start of the season. He has a 3.79 ERA in 111 2/3 innings pitched, with 148 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he threw 6 1/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, allowing five earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old's 3.79 ERA ranks 27th, 1.128 WHIP ranks 18th, and 11.9 K/9 ranks third.
