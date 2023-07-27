The Detroit Tigers, including Zach McKinstry (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 65 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels at Comerica Park, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

He is looking to bounce back following a four-strikeout showing in his last game against the Angels.

Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Thursday, July 27, 2023

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Zach McKinstry At The Plate

McKinstry has 70 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .315.

McKinstry has picked up a hit in 61.3% of his 93 games this season, with multiple hits in 12.9% of those games.

Looking at the 93 games he has played this year, he's went deep in seven of them (7.5%), and in 2.1% of his trips to the dish.

McKinstry has had at least one RBI in 18.3% of his games this year (17 of 93), with more than one RBI five times (5.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 38 games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 47 .246 AVG .236 .329 OBP .301 .380 SLG .358 11 XBH 10 4 HR 3 13 RBI 10 32/17 K/BB 38/13 6 SB 6

Angels Pitching Rankings