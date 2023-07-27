The Los Angeles Angels (52-49) will look to Shohei Ohtani when they visit Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers (46-55) at Comerica Park on Thursday, July 27. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Angels as -150 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Tigers +125 moneyline odds. The game's over/under has been listed at 8 runs.

Tigers vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, July 27, 2023

Thursday, July 27, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Ohtani - LAA (8-5, 3.79 ERA) vs Michael Lorenzen - DET (5-6, 3.49 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Tigers vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

If you're looking to put money on the Tigers and Angels matchup but want some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick rundown. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Tigers (+125) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning the game, you'd get $22.50 back in your pocket.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Javier Báez hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Tigers vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

The Angels have won 30, or 52.6%, of the 57 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Angels have a record of 14-11 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter (56% winning percentage).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Los Angeles has a 60% chance to win.

The Angels have a 3-2 record over the five games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Los Angeles and its opponents combined to go over the run total seven times.

The Tigers have been chosen as underdogs in 80 games this year and have walked away with the win 33 times (41.2%) in those games.

The Tigers have a win-loss record of 23-28 when favored by +125 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and have gone 1-3 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 4th

Think the Tigers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Detroit and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.