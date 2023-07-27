Spencer Torkelson -- with a slugging percentage of .553 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Shohei Ohtani on the hill, on July 27 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Angels.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Thursday, July 27, 2023

Thursday, July 27, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Spencer Torkelson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

Torkelson leads Detroit in slugging percentage (.414) and total hits (88) this season.

Torkelson has picked up a hit in 61.6% of his 99 games this season, with at least two hits in 23.2% of them.

In 13 games this year, he has hit a home run (13.1%, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate).

Torkelson has picked up an RBI in 38 games this season (38.4%), with more than one RBI in 11 of them (11.1%).

He has scored at least once 41 times this year (41.4%), including seven games with multiple runs (7.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 50 .224 AVG .240 .314 OBP .301 .361 SLG .464 16 XBH 22 4 HR 11 21 RBI 35 53/22 K/BB 49/18 1 SB 1

Angels Pitching Rankings