Seby Zavala Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Guardians - July 27
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After hitting .107 with a double and a walk in his past 10 games, Seby Zavala and the Chicago White Sox face the Cleveland Guardians (who will start Tanner Bibee) at 8:10 PM ET on Thursday.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Cubs.
Seby Zavala Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Thursday, July 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Seby Zavala At The Plate
- Zavala is batting .154 with three doubles, six home runs and eight walks.
- Zavala has gotten a hit in 17 of 53 games this year (32.1%), with at least two hits on five occasions (9.4%).
- He has hit a long ball in 7.5% of his games in 2023 (four of 53), and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Zavala has picked up an RBI in nine games this season (17.0%), with more than one RBI in three of those contests (5.7%).
- He has scored in 18.9% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 5.7%.
Seby Zavala Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|29
|.175
|AVG
|.140
|.221
|OBP
|.185
|.190
|SLG
|.372
|1
|XBH
|8
|0
|HR
|6
|3
|RBI
|12
|25/4
|K/BB
|38/4
|1
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
- The Guardians have a 3.85 team ERA that ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (102 total, one per game).
- Bibee (6-2 with a 3.04 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 83 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his 16th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the righty went seven scoreless innings against the Philadelphia Phillies while surrendering two hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.04, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .225 against him.
