Nico Hoerner Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Cardinals - July 27
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 5:33 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Nico Hoerner and his .469 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (131 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the St. Louis Cardinals and Miles Mikolas on July 27 at 7:45 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with two RBI) in his last game against the White Sox.
Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Thursday, July 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Nico Hoerner At The Plate
- Hoerner has an OPS of .737, fueled by an OBP of .338 and a team-best slugging percentage of .399 this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 27th in batting average, 57th in on-base percentage, and 105th in slugging.
- Hoerner will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .474 with one homer over the course of his last outings.
- In 69 of 93 games this year (74.2%) Hoerner has had a hit, and in 32 of those games he had more than one (34.4%).
- He has gone deep in 7.5% of his games in 2023, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Hoerner has an RBI in 33 of 93 games this year, with multiple RBI in 16 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 40 of 93 games this season, and more than once 12 times.
Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|42
|.298
|AVG
|.264
|.355
|OBP
|.318
|.423
|SLG
|.371
|15
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|2
|34
|RBI
|23
|25/15
|K/BB
|29/12
|13
|SB
|10
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have a 4.53 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up 99 home runs (one per game), the first-fewest in the league.
- The Cardinals are sending Mikolas (6-5) to the mound for his 23rd start of the season. He is 6-5 with a 4.33 ERA and 86 strikeouts through 126 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the righty threw five innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing five earned runs while surrendering 11 hits.
- The 34-year-old's 4.33 ERA ranks 42nd, 1.311 WHIP ranks 42nd, and 6.1 K/9 ranks 56th among qualifying pitchers this season.
