Nico Hoerner and his .469 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (131 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the St. Louis Cardinals and Miles Mikolas on July 27 at 7:45 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with two RBI) in his last game against the White Sox.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Thursday, July 27, 2023

Thursday, July 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

Miles Mikolas TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

Hoerner has an OPS of .737, fueled by an OBP of .338 and a team-best slugging percentage of .399 this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 27th in batting average, 57th in on-base percentage, and 105th in slugging.

Hoerner will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .474 with one homer over the course of his last outings.

In 69 of 93 games this year (74.2%) Hoerner has had a hit, and in 32 of those games he had more than one (34.4%).

He has gone deep in 7.5% of his games in 2023, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.

Hoerner has an RBI in 33 of 93 games this year, with multiple RBI in 16 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 40 of 93 games this season, and more than once 12 times.

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 42 .298 AVG .264 .355 OBP .318 .423 SLG .371 15 XBH 13 5 HR 2 34 RBI 23 25/15 K/BB 29/12 13 SB 10

Cardinals Pitching Rankings