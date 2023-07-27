Matt Vierling Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Angels - July 27
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Matt Vierling (.225 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 105 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels at Comerica Park, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) in his last game against the Angels.
Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Thursday, July 27, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Vierling? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Tigers Injury Report
|Tigers vs Angels Betting Trends & Stats
|Tigers vs Angels Player Props
|Tigers vs Angels Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Tigers vs Angels
|Tigers vs Angels Odds
|Tigers vs Angels Prediction
Matt Vierling At The Plate
- Vierling is batting .268 with 10 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 23 walks.
- In 58.4% of his 77 games this season, Vierling has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 19 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 7.8% of his games in 2023 (six of 77), and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 20.8% of his games this year, Vierling has notched at least one RBI. In six of those games (7.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 29.9% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 7.8%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|39
|.232
|AVG
|.299
|.314
|OBP
|.344
|.328
|SLG
|.456
|8
|XBH
|11
|2
|HR
|5
|12
|RBI
|14
|22/14
|K/BB
|34/9
|3
|SB
|2
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Angels have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Angels rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (123 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Angels are sending Ohtani (8-5) to the mound for his 11th start of the season. He is 8-5 with a 3.79 ERA and 148 strikeouts in 111 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance -- in relief on Saturday -- the righty tossed 6 1/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, allowing five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- This season, the 29-year-old ranks 27th in ERA (3.79), 18th in WHIP (1.128), and third in K/9 (11.9) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.