Luis Robert Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Guardians - July 27
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago White Sox and Luis Robert (.500 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starter Tanner Bibee and the Cleveland Guardians at Guaranteed Rate Field, Thursday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-5 with a double and an RBI against the Cubs.
Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Thursday, July 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Explore More About This Game
Luis Robert At The Plate
- Robert leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.557) and total hits (104) this season.
- Among the qualified batters, he ranks 45th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 89th and he is eighth in slugging.
- In 68.0% of his 100 games this season, Robert has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 27 multi-hit games.
- In 26.0% of his games this season, he has homered, and 6.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Robert has an RBI in 37 of 100 games this season, with multiple RBI in 14 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored a run in 50 games this season, with multiple runs 16 times.
Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|52
|.267
|AVG
|.271
|.324
|OBP
|.322
|.593
|SLG
|.528
|28
|XBH
|27
|14
|HR
|14
|27
|RBI
|31
|50/11
|K/BB
|75/11
|1
|SB
|10
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is 27th in the league with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians' 3.85 team ERA ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (102 total, one per game).
- Bibee (6-2) takes the mound for the Guardians in his 16th start of the season. He has a 3.04 ERA in 83 2/3 innings pitched, with 85 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 24-year-old has a 3.04 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .225 to his opponents.
