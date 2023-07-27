The Detroit Lions have +2000 odds to win the Super Bowl, eighth-ranked in the NFL as of December 31.

Lions Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +130

+130 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2000

Detroit Betting Insights

Detroit compiled a 10-5-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 10 times in Lions games.

Detroit struggled on defense, ranking worst in the (392.4 yards allowed per game) last season. However, it ranked fourth-best on the other side of the ball, averaging 380 yards per game.

The Lions posted five wins at home last season and four away.

When the underdog in the game, Detroit was 5-5. As favorites, the Lions went 3-2.

In the NFC North the Lions were 5-1, and in the conference overall they went 7-5.

Lions Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Jared Goff passed for 4,438 yards (261.1 per game), with 29 touchdowns and seven interceptions, and a completion percentage of 65.1%.

Amon-Ra St. Brown had 106 receptions for 1,161 yards (72.6 per game) and six touchdowns in 16 games.

On the ground for the Bears a season ago, David Montgomery scored five touchdowns a season ago and accumulated 801 yards (50.1 per game).

In the passing game, Kalif Raymond scored zero TDs, catching 47 balls for 616 yards (36.2 per game).

As a tone-setter on defense, Alex Anzalone collected 125 tackles, 7.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and one interception in 17 games last year.

2023-24 Lions NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 7 @ Chiefs - +600 2 September 17 Seahawks - +3000 3 September 24 Falcons - +6600 4 September 28 @ Packers - +6600 5 October 8 Panthers - +8000 6 October 15 @ Buccaneers - +15000 7 October 22 @ Ravens - +2000 8 October 30 Raiders - +8000 10 November 12 @ Chargers - +2800 11 November 19 Bears - +6600 12 November 23 Packers - +6600 13 December 3 @ Saints - +4000 14 December 10 @ Bears - +6600 15 December 17 Broncos - +5000 16 December 24 @ Vikings - +4000 17 December 30 @ Cowboys - +1600 18 January 7 Vikings - +4000

