On Thursday, Kerry Carpenter (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Detroit Tigers play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Shohei Ohtani. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Angels.

Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Thursday, July 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kerry Carpenter? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Kerry Carpenter At The Plate

  • Carpenter is hitting .266 with eight doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 16 walks.
  • Carpenter has reached base via a hit in 32 games this season (of 58 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.
  • He has gone deep in 17.2% of his games in 2023, and 5.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • Carpenter has had an RBI in 18 games this season (31.0%), including nine multi-RBI outings (15.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • He has scored in 19 games this year (32.8%), including four multi-run games (6.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
28 GP 29
.326 AVG .206
.385 OBP .271
.495 SLG .485
9 XBH 11
3 HR 8
12 RBI 20
22/9 K/BB 28/7
0 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 9.3 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
  • The Angels have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.48).
  • Angels pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (123 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Ohtani (8-5 with a 3.79 ERA and 148 strikeouts in 111 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Angels, his 11th of the season.
  • The right-hander last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, allowing five earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old ranks 27th in ERA (3.79), 18th in WHIP (1.128), and third in K/9 (11.9).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.