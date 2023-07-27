On Thursday, Kerry Carpenter (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Detroit Tigers play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Shohei Ohtani. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Angels.

Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Thursday, July 27, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Discover More About This Game

Kerry Carpenter At The Plate

Carpenter is hitting .266 with eight doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 16 walks.

Carpenter has reached base via a hit in 32 games this season (of 58 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.

He has gone deep in 17.2% of his games in 2023, and 5.2% of his trips to the plate.

Carpenter has had an RBI in 18 games this season (31.0%), including nine multi-RBI outings (15.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 19 games this year (32.8%), including four multi-run games (6.9%).

Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 29 .326 AVG .206 .385 OBP .271 .495 SLG .485 9 XBH 11 3 HR 8 12 RBI 20 22/9 K/BB 28/7 0 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings