Kerry Carpenter Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Angels - July 27
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Thursday, Kerry Carpenter (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Detroit Tigers play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Shohei Ohtani. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Angels.
Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Thursday, July 27, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Kerry Carpenter At The Plate
- Carpenter is hitting .266 with eight doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 16 walks.
- Carpenter has reached base via a hit in 32 games this season (of 58 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.
- He has gone deep in 17.2% of his games in 2023, and 5.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Carpenter has had an RBI in 18 games this season (31.0%), including nine multi-RBI outings (15.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 19 games this year (32.8%), including four multi-run games (6.9%).
Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|29
|.326
|AVG
|.206
|.385
|OBP
|.271
|.495
|SLG
|.485
|9
|XBH
|11
|3
|HR
|8
|12
|RBI
|20
|22/9
|K/BB
|28/7
|0
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 9.3 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
- The Angels have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.48).
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (123 total, 1.2 per game).
- Ohtani (8-5 with a 3.79 ERA and 148 strikeouts in 111 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Angels, his 11th of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, allowing five earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old ranks 27th in ERA (3.79), 18th in WHIP (1.128), and third in K/9 (11.9).
