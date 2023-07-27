The Chicago White Sox and Jake Burger, who went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI last time in action, battle Tanner Bibee and the Cleveland Guardians at Guaranteed Rate Field, Thursday at 8:10 PM ET.

Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Thursday, July 27, 2023

Guaranteed Rate Field

Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Explore More About This Game

Jake Burger At The Plate

Burger is batting .212 with 15 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 17 walks.

Burger has picked up a hit in 50.0% of his 84 games this year, with at least two hits in 19.0% of those games.

He has hit a home run in 25.0% of his games this season, and 7.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 26 games this season (31.0%), Burger has picked up an RBI, and in 14 of those games (16.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored a run in 35 games this year, with multiple runs five times.

Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 40 .255 AVG .171 .309 OBP .228 .628 SLG .390 22 XBH 16 14 HR 8 32 RBI 16 42/9 K/BB 57/8 0 SB 1

Guardians Pitching Rankings