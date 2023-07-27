Eric Haase -- .133 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Los Angeles Angels, with Shohei Ohtani on the mound, on July 27 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Angels.

Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Thursday, July 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Eric Haase At The Plate

  • Haase has eight doubles, a triple, three home runs and 14 walks while batting .203.
  • Haase has reached base via a hit in 35 games this year (of 74 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.
  • He has hit a home run in 4.1% of his games this season, and 1.2% of his chances at the plate.
  • Haase has picked up an RBI in 14 games this year (18.9%), with two or more RBI in five of them (6.8%).
  • He has scored in 17 of 74 games (23.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
36 GP 38
.239 AVG .169
.275 OBP .220
.354 SLG .218
7 XBH 5
3 HR 0
17 RBI 6
35/6 K/BB 34/8
1 SB 2

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The Angels pitching staff ranks sixth in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Angels' 4.48 team ERA ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Angels pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (123 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Ohtani gets the start for the Angels, his 11th of the season. He is 8-5 with a 3.79 ERA and 148 strikeouts in 111 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out -- in relief on Saturday -- the right-hander threw 6 1/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving up five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 29-year-old's 3.79 ERA ranks 27th, 1.128 WHIP ranks 18th, and 11.9 K/9 ranks third among qualifying pitchers this season.
