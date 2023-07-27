Top Player Prop Bets for Cubs vs. Cardinals on July 27, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Nolan Arenado, Nico Hoerner and others in the St. Louis Cardinals-Chicago Cubs matchup at Busch Stadium on Thursday at 7:45 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Cubs vs. Cardinals Game Info
- When: Thursday, July 27, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Read More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs
Nico Hoerner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Hoerner Stats
- Hoerner has put up 111 hits with 17 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 27 walks. He has driven in 57 runs with 23 stolen bases.
- He's slashing .282/.338/.399 so far this season.
- Hoerner has recorded a base hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .474 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and three RBI.
Hoerner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at White Sox
|Jul. 26
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1
|at White Sox
|Jul. 25
|3-for-5
|2
|1
|1
|6
|2
|vs. Cardinals
|Jul. 23
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Jul. 22
|3-for-4
|3
|0
|0
|4
|1
|vs. Cardinals
|Jul. 21
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Cody Bellinger Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Bellinger Stats
- Cody Bellinger has 15 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs, 22 walks and 46 RBI (83 total hits). He's also swiped 12 bases.
- He has a .312/.360/.545 slash line on the season.
Bellinger Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at White Sox
|Jul. 26
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at White Sox
|Jul. 25
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Jul. 23
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|3
|4
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Jul. 22
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|4
|2
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Jul. 21
|3-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|7
|0
Bet on player props for Nico Hoerner, Cody Bellinger or other Cubs players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals
Miles Mikolas Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Mikolas Stats
- Miles Mikolas (6-5) will take the mound for the Cardinals, his 23rd start of the season.
- In 22 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in eight of them.
- Mikolas has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
- In 22 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 34-year-old ranks 42nd in ERA (4.33), 42nd in WHIP (1.311), and 56th in K/9 (6.1).
Mikolas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Cubs
|Jul. 22
|5.0
|11
|5
|5
|3
|1
|vs. Marlins
|Jul. 17
|6.0
|7
|3
|3
|3
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jul. 15
|3.0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at White Sox
|Jul. 8
|7.0
|4
|0
|0
|6
|0
|at Marlins
|Jul. 3
|6.1
|4
|4
|4
|2
|2
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Justin Steele's player props with BetMGM.
Nolan Arenado Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Arenado Stats
- Arenado has 109 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs, 29 walks and 77 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.
- He has a .287/.335/.521 slash line on the season.
Arenado Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Diamondbacks
|Jul. 25
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Jul. 24
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Cubs
|Jul. 23
|3-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Cubs
|Jul. 22
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Cubs
|Jul. 21
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
Paul Goldschmidt Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Goldschmidt Stats
- Paul Goldschmidt has recorded 111 hits with 21 doubles, 18 home runs and 54 walks. He has driven in 55 runs with nine stolen bases.
- He's slashing .285/.373/.477 on the season.
- Goldschmidt heads into this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with two home runs, four walks and six RBI.
Goldschmidt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Diamondbacks
|Jul. 26
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Jul. 25
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Diamondbacks
|Jul. 24
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|3
|5
|0
|at Cubs
|Jul. 22
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Cubs
|Jul. 21
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Nolan Arenado, Paul Goldschmidt or other Cardinals players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.