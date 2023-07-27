Thursday's contest at Busch Stadium has the St. Louis Cardinals (46-57) matching up with the Chicago Cubs (50-51) at 7:45 PM ET (on July 27). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 victory for the Cardinals, so expect a tight matchup.

The Cardinals will give the nod to Miles Mikolas (6-5) against the Cubs and Justin Steele (10-3).

Cubs vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, July 27, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Cubs vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Cardinals 6, Cubs 5.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

Over their last 10 contests, the Cubs were named underdogs twice and won each contest.

When it comes to the total, Chicago and its opponents are 7-1-2 in its previous 10 games.

The last 10 Cubs contests have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.

The Cubs have been underdogs in 47 games this season and have come away with the win 19 times (40.4%) in those contests.

Chicago has a mark of 17-23 in contests where bookmakers favor it by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cubs have a 51.2% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Chicago is No. 10 in the majors, scoring 4.9 runs per game (496 total runs).

Cubs pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.14 ERA this year, which ranks 14th in MLB.

Cubs Schedule