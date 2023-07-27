The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Vaughn (.220 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 94 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Tanner Bibee and the Cleveland Guardians at Guaranteed Rate Field, Thursday at 8:10 PM ET.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Thursday, July 27, 2023

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

Vaughn is batting .244 with 23 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 28 walks.

Vaughn enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .182.

Vaughn has gotten a hit in 66 of 95 games this year (69.5%), with at least two hits on 19 occasions (20.0%).

Looking at the 95 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 12 of them (12.6%), and in 3% of his trips to the dish.

In 37 games this year (38.9%), Vaughn has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (13.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 38 games this season (40.0%), including multiple runs in three games.

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 48 .249 AVG .239 .326 OBP .303 .462 SLG .378 19 XBH 18 9 HR 3 27 RBI 29 31/14 K/BB 48/14 0 SB 0

