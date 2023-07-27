On Thursday, Andrew Benintendi (.311 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, four walks and six RBI) and the Chicago White Sox face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Bibee. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Cubs.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Thursday, July 27, 2023

Thursday, July 27, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee

Tanner Bibee TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

Benintendi leads Chicago with an OBP of .348 this season while batting .284 with 34 walks and 50 runs scored.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 25th, his on-base percentage ranks 39th, and he is 123rd in the league in slugging.

Benintendi has had a hit in 72 of 92 games this season (78.3%), including multiple hits 26 times (28.3%).

He has gone deep in two of 92 games played this season, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.

Benintendi has an RBI in 23 of 92 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 40 of 92 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 50 .306 AVG .267 .375 OBP .327 .389 SLG .359 13 XBH 14 0 HR 2 9 RBI 20 29/17 K/BB 28/17 6 SB 5

