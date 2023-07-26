Yasmani Grandal Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Cubs - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Yasmani Grandal -- with a slugging percentage of .469 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Chicago Cubs, with Marcus Stroman on the mound, on July 26 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Cubs.
Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Yasmani Grandal At The Plate
- Grandal is hitting .251 with 12 doubles, eight home runs and 24 walks.
- Grandal has gotten at least one hit in 51.8% of his games this season (43 of 83), with multiple hits 18 times (21.7%).
- Looking at the 83 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in eight of them (9.6%), and in 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Grandal has driven in a run in 20 games this season (24.1%), including eight games with more than one RBI (9.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 22.9% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 4.8%.
Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|45
|.232
|AVG
|.265
|.295
|OBP
|.335
|.357
|SLG
|.406
|8
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|5
|7
|RBI
|22
|25/8
|K/BB
|40/16
|0
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Cubs have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.11).
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (106 total, 1.1 per game).
- Stroman gets the start for the Cubs, his 22nd of the season. He is 10-7 with a 3.09 ERA and 105 strikeouts in 122 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Friday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he threw 3 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- This season, the 32-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (3.09), 22nd in WHIP (1.144), and 47th in K/9 (7.7) among qualifying pitchers.
