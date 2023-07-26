Yasmani Grandal -- with a slugging percentage of .469 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Chicago Cubs, with Marcus Stroman on the mound, on July 26 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Cubs.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman

Marcus Stroman TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yasmani Grandal? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate

Grandal is hitting .251 with 12 doubles, eight home runs and 24 walks.

Grandal has gotten at least one hit in 51.8% of his games this season (43 of 83), with multiple hits 18 times (21.7%).

Looking at the 83 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in eight of them (9.6%), and in 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

Grandal has driven in a run in 20 games this season (24.1%), including eight games with more than one RBI (9.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 22.9% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 4.8%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 45 .232 AVG .265 .295 OBP .335 .357 SLG .406 8 XBH 12 3 HR 5 7 RBI 22 25/8 K/BB 40/16 0 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings