Yan Gomes Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. White Sox - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Yan Gomes -- 2-for-4 with a double in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Chicago White Sox, with Lance Lynn on the hill, on July 26 at 8:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent game against the White Sox.
Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Yan Gomes At The Plate
- Gomes is batting .267 with six doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 11 walks.
- Gomes has picked up a hit in 63.6% of his 66 games this year, with multiple hits in 16.7% of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 10.6% of his games in 2023, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 39.4% of his games this year, Gomes has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 24 games this season (36.4%), including multiple runs in five games.
Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|33
|.283
|AVG
|.250
|.323
|OBP
|.292
|.451
|SLG
|.394
|9
|XBH
|7
|4
|HR
|4
|19
|RBI
|16
|22/6
|K/BB
|23/5
|0
|SB
|1
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff is No. 1 in MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox's 4.61 team ERA ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow the second-most home runs in baseball (143 total, 1.4 per game).
- Lynn makes the start for the White Sox, his 21st of the season. He is 6-9 with a 6.18 ERA and 139 strikeouts in 115 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, when the righty tossed 6 2/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 36-year-old's 6.18 ERA ranks 63rd, 1.443 WHIP ranks 55th, and 10.9 K/9 ranks sixth.
