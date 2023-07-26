Yan Gomes -- 2-for-4 with a double in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Chicago White Sox, with Lance Lynn on the hill, on July 26 at 8:10 PM ET.

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn

Lance Lynn TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Yan Gomes At The Plate

Gomes is batting .267 with six doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 11 walks.

Gomes has picked up a hit in 63.6% of his 66 games this year, with multiple hits in 16.7% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 10.6% of his games in 2023, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 39.4% of his games this year, Gomes has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 24 games this season (36.4%), including multiple runs in five games.

Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 33 .283 AVG .250 .323 OBP .292 .451 SLG .394 9 XBH 7 4 HR 4 19 RBI 16 22/6 K/BB 23/5 0 SB 1

