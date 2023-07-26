Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox (41-61) will match up against Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs (49-51) at Guaranteed Rate Field on Wednesday, July 26. First pitch is scheduled for 8:10 PM ET.

The White Sox are -110 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Cubs (-110). A 9-run total has been listed in the contest.

White Sox vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Lance Lynn - CHW (6-9, 6.18 ERA) vs Marcus Stroman - CHC (10-7, 3.09 ERA)

White Sox vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

White Sox vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

The White Sox have been favorites in 34 games this season and won 19 (55.9%) of those contests.

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -110 or shorter, the White Sox have a record of 20-17 (54.1%).

The implied probability of a win from the White Sox, based on the moneyline, is 52.4%.

The White Sox have not been the moneyline favorite over the last 10 games.

In their last 10 matchups (all had set totals), the White Sox combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total five times.

The Cubs have been chosen as underdogs in 47 games this year and have walked away with the win 19 times (40.4%) in those games.

This season, the Cubs have come away with a win 19 times in 47 chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or longer on the moneyline.

The Cubs have played as underdogs three times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

The Cubs and their opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in their last 10 games with a total.

White Sox vs. Cubs Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrew Benintendi 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+230) Tim Anderson 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+210) Eloy Jiménez 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+140) Luis Robert 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+140) Andrew Vaughn 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+195)

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 24th 3rd

