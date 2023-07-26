How to Watch the White Sox vs. Cubs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 26
Lance Lynn gets the start for the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday against Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET at Guaranteed Rate Field.
White Sox vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The White Sox rank 19th in MLB play with 112 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.
- The White Sox rank 24th in MLB with a .389 slugging percentage.
- The White Sox have the 20th-ranked batting average in the league (.238).
- The White Sox have the No. 23 offense in MLB play scoring 4.2 runs per game (426 total runs).
- The White Sox are 29th in MLB with a .295 on-base percentage.
- The White Sox strike out 8.9 times per game to rank 19th in MLB.
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.7 K/9 to lead MLB.
- The White Sox's 4.61 team ERA ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
- The White Sox average baseball's 23rd-ranked WHIP (1.377).
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- Lynn (6-9) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his 21st start of the season. He has a 6.18 ERA in 115 2/3 innings pitched, with 139 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, the righty threw 6 2/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- Lynn is looking to secure his seventh quality start of the season in this outing.
- Lynn will try to last five or more innings for his ninth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.8 innings per outing.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his 20 appearances this season.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|White Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/20/2023
|Mets
|W 6-2
|Away
|Michael Kopech
|José Quintana
|7/21/2023
|Twins
|L 9-4
|Away
|Lance Lynn
|Joe Ryan
|7/22/2023
|Twins
|L 3-2
|Away
|Dylan Cease
|Sonny Gray
|7/23/2023
|Twins
|L 5-4
|Away
|Lucas Giolito
|Bailey Ober
|7/25/2023
|Cubs
|L 7-3
|Home
|Michael Kopech
|Kyle Hendricks
|7/26/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Lance Lynn
|Marcus Stroman
|7/27/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Dylan Cease
|Tanner Bibee
|7/28/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Lucas Giolito
|-
|7/29/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Touki Toussaint
|Logan Allen
|7/30/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Michael Kopech
|Aaron Civale
|8/1/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Lance Lynn
|Nathan Eovaldi
