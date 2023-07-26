Lance Lynn gets the start for the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday against Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET at Guaranteed Rate Field.

White Sox vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Discover More About This Game

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox rank 19th in MLB play with 112 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.

The White Sox rank 24th in MLB with a .389 slugging percentage.

The White Sox have the 20th-ranked batting average in the league (.238).

The White Sox have the No. 23 offense in MLB play scoring 4.2 runs per game (426 total runs).

The White Sox are 29th in MLB with a .295 on-base percentage.

The White Sox strike out 8.9 times per game to rank 19th in MLB.

The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.7 K/9 to lead MLB.

The White Sox's 4.61 team ERA ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.

The White Sox average baseball's 23rd-ranked WHIP (1.377).

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Lynn (6-9) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his 21st start of the season. He has a 6.18 ERA in 115 2/3 innings pitched, with 139 strikeouts.

In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, the righty threw 6 2/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

Lynn is looking to secure his seventh quality start of the season in this outing.

Lynn will try to last five or more innings for his ninth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.8 innings per outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his 20 appearances this season.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 7/20/2023 Mets W 6-2 Away Michael Kopech José Quintana 7/21/2023 Twins L 9-4 Away Lance Lynn Joe Ryan 7/22/2023 Twins L 3-2 Away Dylan Cease Sonny Gray 7/23/2023 Twins L 5-4 Away Lucas Giolito Bailey Ober 7/25/2023 Cubs L 7-3 Home Michael Kopech Kyle Hendricks 7/26/2023 Cubs - Home Lance Lynn Marcus Stroman 7/27/2023 Guardians - Home Dylan Cease Tanner Bibee 7/28/2023 Guardians - Home Lucas Giolito - 7/29/2023 Guardians - Home Touki Toussaint Logan Allen 7/30/2023 Guardians - Home Michael Kopech Aaron Civale 8/1/2023 Rangers - Away Lance Lynn Nathan Eovaldi

