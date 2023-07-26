Wednesday's contest between the Chicago Cubs (49-51) and the Chicago White Sox (41-61) at Guaranteed Rate Field has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-5, with the Cubs securing the victory. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on July 26.

The White Sox will give the nod to Lance Lynn (6-9) against the Cubs and Marcus Stroman (10-7).

White Sox vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Cubs 6, White Sox 5.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

Bookmakers have not installed the White Sox as the favorite in any of their last 10 games.

The White Sox and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times in their last 10 games with a total.

The White Sox have a record of 1-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

The White Sox have entered the game as favorites 34 times this season and won 19, or 55.9%, of those games.

This season, the White Sox have won 20 of their 37 games, or 54.1%, when favored by at least -110 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for the White Sox.

The White Sox rank 23rd in the league with 426 total runs scored this season.

The White Sox's 4.61 team ERA ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox Schedule