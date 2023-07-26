Wednesday, Tucker Barnhart and the Chicago Cubs square off against the Chicago White Sox and Lance Lynn, with the first pitch at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last action (on July 19 against the Nationals) he went 0-for-3.

Tucker Barnhart Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Tucker Barnhart At The Plate

Barnhart has three doubles, a home run and 12 walks while hitting .200.

Barnhart has picked up a hit in 15 of 40 games this year, with multiple hits five times.

He has homered in one of 40 games, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.

Barnhart has driven in a run in seven games this season (17.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in five games this season (12.5%), but has had no multi-run games.

Tucker Barnhart Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 17 .185 AVG .217 .254 OBP .327 .204 SLG .326 1 XBH 3 0 HR 1 1 RBI 7 22/5 K/BB 15/7 1 SB 0

