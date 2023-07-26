Tim Anderson Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Cubs - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tim Anderson -- with a slugging percentage of .415 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Chicago Cubs, with Marcus Stroman on the mound, on July 26 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Cubs.
Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tim Anderson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Tim Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson is hitting .241 with 11 doubles, a triple and 17 walks.
- Anderson is batting .400 during his last games and is on a five-game hitting streak.
- Anderson has reached base via a hit in 46 games this season (of 77 played), and had multiple hits in 22 of those games.
- In 77 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
- In 16 games this season, Anderson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In 32.5% of his games this season (25 of 77), he has scored, and in six of those games (7.8%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|44
|.209
|AVG
|.263
|.231
|OBP
|.313
|.248
|SLG
|.306
|4
|XBH
|8
|0
|HR
|0
|7
|RBI
|10
|28/4
|K/BB
|41/13
|2
|SB
|8
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Cubs have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.11).
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender 106 home runs (1.1 per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
- Stroman makes the start for the Cubs, his 22nd of the season. He is 10-7 with a 3.09 ERA and 105 strikeouts in 122 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Friday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the righty threw 3 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 32-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (3.09), 22nd in WHIP (1.144), and 47th in K/9 (7.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.