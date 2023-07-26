On Wednesday, Seiya Suzuki (coming off going 1-for-5) and the Chicago Cubs face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Lance Lynn. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-5 against the White Sox.

Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Explore More About This Game

Seiya Suzuki At The Plate

Suzuki is hitting .261 with 14 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 36 walks.

In 53 of 81 games this year (65.4%) Suzuki has had a hit, and in 20 of those games he had more than one (24.7%).

He has hit a long ball in 8.6% of his games in 2023, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.

Suzuki has picked up an RBI in 29.6% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 8.6% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 39.5% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 4.9%.

Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 42 .235 AVG .285 .329 OBP .346 .322 SLG .468 9 XBH 15 2 HR 6 16 RBI 17 38/19 K/BB 50/17 2 SB 2

White Sox Pitching Rankings