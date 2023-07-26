On Wednesday, Seby Zavala (.143 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Chicago White Sox play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Marcus Stroman. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Seby Zavala Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman

Marcus Stroman TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Looking to place a prop bet on Seby Zavala? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Seby Zavala At The Plate

Zavala is hitting .158 with three doubles, six home runs and eight walks.

In 17 of 52 games this season (32.7%) Zavala has had a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (9.6%).

In four games this season, he has hit a home run (7.7%, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish).

Zavala has driven in a run in nine games this season (17.3%), including three games with more than one RBI (5.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 10 games this season (19.2%), including multiple runs in three games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Seby Zavala Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 29 .183 AVG .140 .231 OBP .185 .200 SLG .372 1 XBH 8 0 HR 6 3 RBI 12 24/4 K/BB 38/4 1 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings