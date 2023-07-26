Seby Zavala Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Cubs - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Seby Zavala (.143 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Chicago White Sox play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Marcus Stroman. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Twins.
Seby Zavala Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Seby Zavala At The Plate
- Zavala is hitting .158 with three doubles, six home runs and eight walks.
- In 17 of 52 games this season (32.7%) Zavala has had a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (9.6%).
- In four games this season, he has hit a home run (7.7%, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish).
- Zavala has driven in a run in nine games this season (17.3%), including three games with more than one RBI (5.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 10 games this season (19.2%), including multiple runs in three games.
Seby Zavala Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|29
|.183
|AVG
|.140
|.231
|OBP
|.185
|.200
|SLG
|.372
|1
|XBH
|8
|0
|HR
|6
|3
|RBI
|12
|24/4
|K/BB
|38/4
|1
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.11).
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (106 total, 1.1 per game).
- Stroman (10-7 with a 3.09 ERA and 105 strikeouts in 122 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his 22nd of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Friday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the righty tossed 3 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (3.09), 22nd in WHIP (1.144), and 46th in K/9 (7.7).
